July street closures in Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

The following events in July will result in temporary street closures in Van Wert.

Holiday at Home Event: This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 4, and will be held at the Van Wert County Historical Society Museum campus, E. Third St., and N. Washington St. The street closure will be some of N. Washington St., and E. Third St.

Van Wert Freedom Cruise: This event will be held from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, July 12. The street closure will be S. Jefferson St., from Main St., to Central Ave.

419 Jeeps Meet and Great: This is a back to school fundraiser on from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, July 19. The street closure will be S. Jefferson St., from Main St., to Central Ave., and Central Ave., from Jefferson St., to Washington St.

Operation Back to School: The annual event will be held in Fountain Park from 12-6 p.m. Sunday. The street closure will be S. Jefferson St., from Main St., to Central Ave.