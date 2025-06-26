State tennis back to southwest Ohio

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association and Beemok Sports and Entertainment have announced that the OHSAA girls and boys tennis state tournaments will return to the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason for the next three years.

The professional tennis facility in southwest Ohio hosted the OHSAA tennis state tournaments from 2014 through the spring of 2022 before undergoing renovations. The College of Wooster hosted the state tournaments the last two years.

“We’re proud to welcome back the OHSAA state tennis tournaments to the Lindner Family Tennis Center,” said Bob Moran, President of Beemok Sports and Entertainment. “After a major transformation, our campus will be a year-round public facility where Ohio’s best high school players will compete on the same courts as the world’s best. It is an opportunity that will inspire them throughout their season and serve as a great reward for their hard work.”

The Lindner Family Tennis Center transformation is a $260 million investment by the Cincinnati Open with the City of Mason, Warren County and the State of Ohio. It brings the total number of outdoor courts at the venue to 31 while also adding a six-court indoor facility, pickleball and padel courts, new locker room facilities and a clubhouse that will be utilized year-round with a restaurant and function room space.

“The Lindner Family Tennis Center is one of the finest tennis facilities in the country and we are thrilled that our student-athletes will be able have the experience of competing there for state championships,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “We would like to thank the College of Wooster for hosting the state tournaments for the last two years. We had a great experience at Lindner previously and are looking forward to being back.”

The OHSAA girls tennis season begins August 8 and the state tournament will be October 16-17. The OHSAA boys tennis season begins March 27 and the state tournament will be May 28-29.