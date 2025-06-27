Local unemployment below state average

VW independent staff

Figures supplied by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services earlier this week show Van Wert County’s unemployment rate was lower than the statewide average.

The county’s May jobless rate was 4.2 percent, compared to the statewide average of 4.9 percent. Locally, the unemployment rate decreased from April, when it was 4.6 percent. However, it’s higher than May of 2024, when it was 3.4 percent. According to ODJFS, Van Wert County had a labor force of 14,600 last month, with 14,000 workers employed.

Neighboring Mercer County was tied with Holmes County for the state’s lowest employment rate in May, 3.4 percent. Two counties bordering Van Wert County were among the lowest in the state as well – Putnam County (third lowest, 3.6 percent) and Auglaize County (3.7 percent). Paulding County’s rate was 4.5 percent and Allen County’s jobless rate was 4.7 percent.

Eight counties had unemployment rates at or below 4.0 percent in May. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes and Mercer, were: Warren, 4.0 percent; Delaware, 3.9 percent; Wyandot, 3.8 percent; Auglaize and Union, 3.7 percentm and Putnam, 3.6 percent. Four counties had unemployment rates above 6.0 percent in May. The counties with the highest rates, other than Meigs, were: Scioto, 6.5 percent, and Noble and Pike, 6.2 percent.

From April, unemployment rates increased in seven counties, decreased in 78 counties, and did not change in three counties.