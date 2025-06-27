Reminder issued about July 4 home fireworks displays

Many people enjoy fireworks, but not on odd days or times. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The July 4 holiday is less than a week away, but no doubt local residents will see and hear home-based fireworks displays before and after Independence Day.

Since 2022, the Ohio Fire Code has permitted the use of 1.4G consumer-grade fireworks on certain dates. 1.4G fireworks are considered fireworks that are legal for the general public to purchase and use. These are generally smaller, less powerful fireworks than those used in professional displays. Examples include firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, and fountains.

This year, the list of permitted dates includes this weekend, June 27-29, and Thursday, July 3, through Sunday, July 6. According to Ohio Fire Marshal Public Information Officer Jarrod Clay, fireworks may be legally set off between 4-11 p.m. each of those days.

Invariably, there are some residents that choose to set off fireworks outside the approved times and dates. During last year’s extended July 4 holiday period, fireworks were set off at varying times around Van Wert County, including 3 a.m., 6 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and at one point, during a driving rainstorm. While many people enjoy home fireworks displays, there are those who don’t, especially off-hours displays, pet owners and those with PTSD.

According to Clay, the penalty for discharging consumer fireworks on dates or times that are not approved is a first degree misdemeanor, punishable by a $1,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail.

Other information

Even though state law allows consumers to discharge 1.4G fireworks on the above dates and times, political subdivisions (villages, cities, townships or counties) can ban the use of fireworks within their boundaries. They can also restrict the dates and/or times that fireworks can be used by consumers within their boundaries. If a political subdivision takes such action, the local law controls in that area. In Van Wert County, no such local laws have been enacted.

Consumers can discharge fireworks on their own property or on another person’s property if the owner of that property has given express permission.

No person under the age of 18 is permitted to handle or discharge fireworks.

Persons under the age of 18 cannot be within 150 feet of the discharge point of aerial fireworks.

Aerial devices cannot be discharged within 150 feet of spectators (this includes aerial shells, roman candles, cakes, and bottle rockets).

Non-aerial devices cannot be discharged within 50 feet of spectators (this includes fountains, firecrackers, and ground effect devices).

Here is the list of remaining 2025 dates when fireworks may be legally set off in Ohio: