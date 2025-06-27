Wapak to host WOAL swim championships

VW independent sports/submitted information

WAPAKONETA — More than 500 swimmers and their families will descend on Wapakoneta Friday and Saturday, July 11-12, for the annual Western Ohio Aquatics League (WOAL) Swim Championships. The WOAL is for swimmers aged 5-18 who are members of one of the league’s teams.

Wapakoneta WaterPark is the host site for the 2025 Swim Champs and will host seven teams: Ada Gators, Bluffton Sardines, Findlay Frogs, Kenton Stingrays, Shawnee Tide, Wapakoneta Waves, Westside Wave and Van Wert Marlins. Teams will compete for the 2025 league title.

The WOAL Swim Championships will be held July 11-12. Photo submitted

Events will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 11, and will conclude around 2 p.m. Day two of champs will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 12, and will conclude around 3 p.m. The league champs will be crowned at the end of day two.

“We are expecting close to 3,000 people in Wapakoneta for the two-day event,” said Jennie Wilson, president of the Bluffton Sardines Swim Club. “There is great energy behind swimming as a sport in our area, and the summer league program is a great way to keep the swimmers active and competitive.” Each year, the championships rotate between Bluffton, Kenton, and Wapakoneta pools.

Teams have been competing against each other since early June. However, many of the swimmers compete year-round with their local YMCA team. Some participants also swim for local USA Swimming teams and have qualified for other competitions through this program.

Local companies and individual sponsors for the WOAL champs include: Baker Animal Hospital, Lima Sheet Metal (Ada), The Curling Iron, JTB Tech, Patriot, Family Resource Center (Bluffton), Brennan Family, Dairy Queen, Decanio Family, Cowan Realty, Cox Family (Shawnee), Diamond M Vet, Graphic Packaging, Quest FCU, Rogers Insurance, (Kenton), Cappies, Lima Tent ( Lima), YMCA (Van Wert),and Elks #54 (Wapakoneta)

Admission is free and open to the public. Concessions will be available for food and beverage purchases.