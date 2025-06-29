Feel Good Fridays…

The sounds of Marvin Gaye and Motown filled Fountain Park Friday evening. “Let’s Get It On: Celebrating the Music of Marvin Gaye & Motown,” was a celebration concert that featured the music of the late great Marvin Gaye and other Motown artists. The act features the Grammy Award winning songwriter and artist Jackie’s Boy. This Friday’s concert, July 4, will be The Little Merman, featuring timeless favorites from The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Frozen, and Encanto. The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent