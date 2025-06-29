Saturday afternoon crash…

The Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert EMTs responded to an accident in the 400 block of N. Walnut St. at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, after a car backing out of a driveway struck a passing pickup truck pulling a utility trailer. The EMTs were summoned to the scene for a possible head injury. After arrival at the scene the person declined any treatment. The police department investigated the accident. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer