Walter Eugene Goudy

Walter Eugene Goudy, a proud veteran, devoted husband, and beloved family man, passed away peacefully in the early morning on Friday, June 27, 2025, at the age of 93.

Walter was born on July 14, 1931, in Lima, to George Dewey and Wilhelmina Grace Sophia (Walda) Goudy, who both preceded him in death. He was raised in Columbia City, Indiana, later moving to Peru, Indiana, where he completed his high school education. Walter earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Indiana Tech, forging a career that exemplified dedication and integrity.

He took immense pride in the military service of his family, reflecting his own commitment as a United States Navy veteran. He served as First Class Petty Officer in the US Navy Seabees from 1952-1956. He was stationed in Europe as well as Argentia Naval Base in Newfoundland during the Korean War.

On May 29, 1959, Walter married Lois Mary Kurtz, and together they enjoyed a remarkable 66 years of marriage, filled with love and laughter. Walter and Lois were longstanding members of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, where their faith and community bonds flourished.

Walter’s professional journey began at General Tire and Rubber in Wabash, Indiana, where he served as a project manager from 1959-1964. His expertise and commitment led him to Aeroquip in 1964, where he ascended to the position of quality control manager. Following his tenure at Aeroquip in 1993, he lent his knowledge and experience as an independent consultant until fully retiring in 1995. Walter was a man who never hesitated to voice his opinions. Known for his candid letters to the city and school board, he held them accountable and advocated for his community with passion.

Those who knew him might say he had a bit of a grumpy streak, a trait he wore with pride-especially when receiving his beloved “Grumpa” t-shirt after the birth of his granddaughter.

Walter is survived by his beloved wife, Lois; his children, James “Jim” Goudy, Eric (Lisa) Goudy and Tonya (Rod) Sroufe; and his cherished grandchildren, Jaclyn Sroufe, Evan Sroufe, Ethan Goudy, and Reagan Goudy, as well as many nieces and nephews. Each of them carries a piece of his legacy forward.

In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his siblings, Dewey Goudy, Clara Bonnetia Hager, Robert Goudy, Ralph Goudy, an infant brother Richard Goudy, and a sister who died at birth.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral, from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will immediately follow at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to CHP Hospice.

To share in Walter’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.