Fatal crash under investigation by OSHP

VW independent staff/submitted information

Alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash in Paulding County.

According to a report from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 3:20 p.m. Friday on County Road 143 at U.S. 24 in Emerald Township.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 GMC Envoy was traveling southbound on County Road 143, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2025 Ford F-150 traveling westbound on U.S. 24. Both vehicles came to rest in the median turn area.

The GMC Envoy was operated by Steve Branham, 42, of Oakwood, who was transported to Defiance Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Branham was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. The driver and two passengers from the Ford F-150 were all transported to Defiance Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Fire and EMS, Defiance County EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, Ohio Department of Transportation, John’s Towing and Gideon’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.