Intersections change to four-way stops

VW independent staff

As expected, two downtown Van Wert intersections – Central Ave. at Walnut St. and Central at Market St. have become four-way stop intersections.

Stop signs have been added at each intersection and traffic lights at both intersections were placed in flashing mode on Monday and will stay that way for a month. After that, the lights be bagged for a month, identical to what happened at the intersection of Cherry St. and Main St. If all goes well, Central Ave. changes will become permanent.