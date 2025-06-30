Local gasoline prices are below the statewide average

Monday afternoon’s price for gas at Pak-A-Sak on N. Washingon St. was $2.80 per gallon. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

At least for now, there’s some good news at gas pumps, but if you’re planning to hit the road for the Independence Day holiday weekend, it may be a good idea to fill up sooner than later, just in case.

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 17.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 55.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.676 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.05 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $4.49 per gallon, a substantial difference of $2.44 per gallon.

In Van Wert, Monday night’s prices ranged from $2.77 at Murphy USA to $3.19 at Tyler’s Short Stop.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 1.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

GasBuddy also released its 2025 Independence Day gas price forecast, projecting the national average price of gas fall to $3.15 per gallon on July 4, down nearly 35 cents from last year’s July 4 average to the lowest Independence Day tally since 2021. Though recent events have caused some turmoil and volatility in energy markets, gas prices have returned to decline due to cooling Middle East geopolitical tensions and increased oil production from OPEC in recent months.

“The national average price of gasoline has resumed its decline, with falling prices driven by easing tensions in the Middle East, just weeks after those same tensions had pushed prices higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For motorists planning to hit the road for Independence Day, gas prices are expected to continue falling nearly coast to coast in the lead-up to July 4. Relief could expand as the holiday weekend approaches, with the national average on track to hit its lowest July 4 level since 2021 at $3.15 per gallon, we project. As long as tensions in the Middle East remain contained and the U.S. avoids a major hurricane, we could see the national average fall below $3 per gallon later this summer.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

June 30, 2024: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

June 30, 2023: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

June 30, 2022: $4.79/g (U.S. Average: $4.85/g)

June 30, 2021: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

June 30, 2020: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

June 30, 2019: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

June 30, 2018: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

June 30, 2017: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

June 30, 2016: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

June 30, 2015: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)