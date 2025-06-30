Main Street Van Wert cancels DORA Crawl

Submitted information

The second annual Main Street Van Wert DORA Crawl, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 18, has been canceled due to low ticket sales.

“While we were excited to bring this summer event back to downtown Van Wert, ticket sales did not reach the level needed to ensure a successful and vibrant experience,” MSVW Executive Director Mitch Price said. “We truly appreciate the support from our downtown businesses and community members, and we remain committed to creating events that celebrate and energize our downtown.”