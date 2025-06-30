OSHP seeking title of “Best Looking”

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help, but it’s not a call or witnesses or information about a crime.

OSHP is once again competing for the title of “Best Looking Cruiser,” and needs the public’s help to make that happen. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest is an annual competition where state law enforcement agencies submit photos of their patrol vehicle. The top 13 photos, based on public votes, are featured in the AAST’s annual calendar.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is competing for the title of “Best Looking Cruiser.” Photo submitted

The contest is a way to encourage friendly competition between law enforcement agencies across the country, while also allowing the opportunity for our individual agencies to connect with the communities we serve.

According to a statement from the OSHP, the Patrol’s cruiser, along with the Flying Wheel logo, represents the agency’s commitment to providing unbiased, professional public safety services through inclusion, collaboration and innovation.

Here’s how you can cast a vote:

Visit our contest webpage by clicking here.

Click the “Vote Here” link on the right side of your screen.

*Scroll down to OSHP photo and vote.

Voting is open from now until 5 p.m. Friday, July 11. You can vote once per day per device, so be sure to bookmark the page on your devices and cast your vote daily. You may need to clear your browser’s cache and cookies each day to vote.