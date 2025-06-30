Real estate transfers 6/23-6/27/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place from June 23-27, 2025.

Curtis J. Burley, Jessa K. Burley to Douglas J. Weigle, Tammie L. Weigle, a portion of Section 6 in Pleasant Township.

Michael P. Pohlman Living Trust, Michael P. Pohlman Living Trust TR, Helen M. Pohlman Living Trust, Helen M. Pohlman Living Trust TR to D&J Wolford Farms LLC, JD Wolford LLC, a portion of Section 28 in Jennings Township.

D&J Wolford Farms LLC, JD Wolford LLC to Michael P. Pohlman Living Trust, Michael P. Pohlman Living Trust TR, Helen M. Pohlman Living Trust, Helen M. Pohlman Living Trust TR, a poriton of Section 28 in Jennings Township.

Bain Wannemacher, Channing Wannemacher to Flora E. Berry, Van Wert inlots, lot 2984; Van Wert outlots, lot 151.

Ricky Girod Trust, Ricky Girod Trust TR, Gary L. Girod TR to Zachary Reichert, a portion of Section 31 in Hoaglin Township.

Christopher Bolenbaugh, Jennifer Bolenbaugh to Ashley L. Hargreave, Convoy inlots, lot 172.

Andrew R. Nofer, Rachael M. Nofer, Andrew Nofer, Rachael to Nofer Family Living Trust, Nofer Family Living Trust TR, Andrew R. Nofer TR, Rachael M. Nofer TR, a portion of Section 18 in Union Township.

Dan A. Bidlack, Vicki Lynne Bidlack to Bidlack Family Living Trust, Bidlack Family Living Trust TR, Dan A. Bidlack TR, Vicki Lynne Bidlack TR, a portion of Section 10 in Pleasant Township.

Stephen E. Myers, Donna J. Myers to Stephen E. Myers Irrevocable Trust, Stephen E. Myers Irrevocable Trust TR, Donna J. Myers Irrevocable Trust, Donna J. Myers Irrevocable Trust TR, a portion of Section 26 in Tully Townhip.

John Ryder, Amy Ryder to Samantha Barger, Van Wert inlots, lot 2849.

Estate of Doris A. Line, Estate of Doris A. Line ADM, Doyle Line ADM, Estate of Doris Line, Estate of Doris Line ADM to Gary W. Pugsley Sr., Van Wert inlots, lot 2504.

Jeffery N. Hood Revocable Trust, Jeffery N. Hood Revocable Trust TR, Diana L. Hood Revocable Trust, Diana L. Hood Revocable Trust TR to Dane Andrew Gross, Kelly Gross, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 170.

Estate of Carolyn A. Collins, Estate of Carolyn A. Collins EX, Estate of Carolyn Collins, Estate of Carolyn Collins EX, Bethany Anne Schiffli EX, Estate of Carolyn Ann Collins, Estate of Carolyn Ann Collins EX to Braden Brecht, Caitlin Brecht, Van Wert inlots, lot 4486.

Bonita L. Sutton, Larry J. Sutton, Susan K. Ringwald to Susan K. Ringwald, Van Wert inlots, lot 3397.

Donald J. Schimoller, Nancy J. Schimoller ATTY, Nancy J. Schimmoller ATTY, Donald J. Schimmoller to Donald J. Schimmoller Irrevocable Trust, Donald J. Schimmoller Irrevocable Trust TR, Richard Schimmoller TR, Lisa Vanmetre TR, Mark Schimmoller TR, Delphos inlots, lot 390; Delphos inlots, lot 391.

Robin K. Young James O. Young Jr. to Shanna K. English, Van Wert inlots, lot 4295.

Estate of Bryan Wayne Variell, Estate of Bryan W. Variell to Kathy L. Variell, a portion of Section 13 in Ridge Township.

Louise Huelsman to estate of Charles Huelsman, estate of Charles Huelsman ADM, Dillon W. Staas IV ADM, Van Wert inlots, lot 3675.

Sandra R. Brady, Sandra R. Brady ATTY, Brian B. Strang ATTY to Nicholas B. Rammel, Brandy J. Adams Rammel, Van Wert inlots, lot 960; lot 961.

Matthew J. McMichael to Daniel Mulvey, Ohio City inlots, lot 285.

Lloyd M. Bowersock Family Living Trust, Lloyd M. Bowersock Family Living Trust TR, Cheryl A. Mendenhall TR, Jodi K. Thompson TR, Helen E. Bowersock Family Living Trust, Helen E. Bowersock Family Living Trust TR to RJLW LLC, a portion of Section 16 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 17 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 12 in Jackson Township.

Lloyd M. Bowersock Family Living Trust, Lloyd M. Bowersock Family Living Trust TR, Cheryl A. Mendenhall TR, Jodi K. Thompson TR, Helen E. Bowersock Family Living Trust, Helen E. Bowersock Family Living Trust TR to Cheryl A. Mendenhall, Gregory A. Mendenhall, a portion of Section 7 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 17 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 22 in Hoaglin Township.

Lloyd M. Bowersock Family Living Trust, Lloyd M. Bowersock Family Living Trust TR, Cheryl A. Mendenhall TR, Jodi K. Thompson TR, Helen E. Bowersock Family Living Trust, Helen E. Bowersock Family Living Trust TR to Cheryl A. Mendenhall, Gregory A. Mendenhall, RJLW LLC, a portion of Section 29 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 30 in Hoaglin Township.

Cheryl A. Mendenhall, Gregory A. Mendenhall, Sharon A. Osting Living Trust, Sharon A. Osting Living Trust TR, Jodi K. Thompson TR to Cheryl A. Mendenhall, Gregory A. Mendenhall, a portion of Section 15 in Union Township.

Cheryl A. Mendenhall, Gregory A. Mendenhall to Sharon A. Osting Living Trust, Sharon A. Osting Living Trust TR, Jodi K. Thompson TR, a portion of Section 16 in Hoaglin Township.

Kathi L. Gasser ATTY, Stanley A. Gasser ATTY, Daniel E. Metzger ATTY, Laura J. Betz ATTY, David W. Metzger ATTY, Janet M. Metzger ATTY, Douglas P. Metzger ATTY, Brenda S. Metzger ATTY, Susan A. Lundy ATTY, Lonnie L. Lundy ATTY, Barbara A. Metzger ATTY, Dale A. Metzger ATTY, Donald A. Metzger ATTY, Sylvia L. Metzger ATTY, Dennis J. Metzger ATTY, Dennis J. Metzger, Kathi L. Gasser, Daniel E. Metzger, Laura J. Betz, Donald A. Metzger, David W. Metzger, Douglas P. Metzger, Susan A. Lundy, Stanley A. Gasser, Sylvia L. Metzger, Janet M. Metzger, Brenda S. Metzger, Lonnie L. Lundy, Barbara A. Metzger, Dale A. Metzger to Dennis L. Beam, Diane S. Beam, Delphos inlots, lot 1196.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC ATTY, Nationstar Mortgage LLC ATTY to Clint Purtee, Heather Purtee, Delpos subdivisions, lot 96; lot 98.

Corbin Grubb to Matthew Eagleson, Jody Lambert, Van Wert inlots, lot 1925.

Michael J. Flickinger to Alana M. Davis, Alana M. Bryant, a portion of Section 15 in York Township.

Mar-Jan Farms Inc. to MJW Farms LLC, a portion of Section 23 in York Township; a portion of Section 23 in York Township.

MJW Farms LLC to Mar-Jan Farms Inc, a portion of Section 26 in York Township.

Estate of Mary E. Grote to Kevin W. Grote, a portion of Section 10 in Willshire Township.

Kevin W. Grote, Debra L. Grote to Courtney Grote, a portion of Section 34 in Harrison Township.

Estate of Joan M. Jones, estate of Joan M. Jones EX, Douglas C. Jones EX to Brent L. Jones, a portion of Section 27 in Union Township.

Estate of Joan M. Jones, estate of Joan M. Jones EX, Douglas C. Jones EX to David C. Jones, Rose A. Jones, a portion of Section 27 in Union Township.