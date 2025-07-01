Brown to speak at annual ag banquet

Submitted information

The Van Wert Farm Bureau and Soil & Water Conservation District will co-host their annual ag banquet on Tuesday, August 5 at Life House Church in Van Wert.

The evening will begin with an election for two supervisors on the SWCD Board from 5-6 p.m., then dinner catered by Lock 16 at 6 p.m., and the meeting following.

This year’s speaker is Jolene Brown, a walking-talking spokesperson and champion for the people of agriculture. She’s a farmer in Eastern Iowa, contributor to Successful Farming magazine’s popular family business column, author of two books and an inductee into the prestigious CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame. Her worldwide audiences appreciate her fun-filled spirit and valuable information. She’s on a mission to share leading-edge best practices, appreciation, laughter and celebration to increase productivity, profitability and peace of mind. She’ll be speaking on the topic of transition farming.

There will be no charge for the meeting this year, however, RSVPs are required by Thursday, July 24, by calling the office at 419.238.9591 or emailing Becky at becky@vanwertswcd.com.