Elks donation…

The Elks Golf Committee of Van Wert Lodge No 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently made a donation to the Portal 220 Teen Center in Van Wert. Portal 220 is an entertainment facility with games, activities, music, entertainment and movie lounge seating. It is a place designated for teens to be able to come together to build friendships and have fun. Shown above (left to right) are Elks Golf Committee member Randy Schreiber and Julie Burk and Travis Swander representing the Portal 220 Teen Center. Photo submitted