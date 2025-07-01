HEAP Summer Crisis Program underway

The Ohio Department of Development and Area Agency on Aging 3 are once again offering assistance to help Ohio’s families stay cool during the hot summer months.

Now through September 30, income-eligible Ohioans can receive assistance in paying their electric bill, purchasing an air conditioner or fan, or making repairs to their central air conditioning unit through the Ohio Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program (HEAP).

“We’re proud to partner with community action agencies across the state to deliver this critical support during the hottest months of the year,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, which administers the program. “Time after time, this program has proven to be a vital lifeline for countless Ohioans when temperatures start to rise.”

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households or those that have a disconnection notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, require air conditioning, or those with a person 60 years or older living in the home who can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for their health. Qualifying medical conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, asthma, and others.

To qualify for assistance, Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines for a family of up to eight members, and 60 percent of the state median Income for a family of nine or more members. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $56,262.50.

Last year, the Summer Crisis Program assisted more than 44,000 households in Ohio, providing a total of $13.5 million in benefits.

Starting this year, applying for assistance and managing an account will be easier than ever. A new, streamlined online portal will be available at energyhelp.ohio.gov. To get started, Ohioans must register for an OHID account, which provides a secure and convenient way to access their HEAP account.

“We know that when someone is facing a crisis, every minute counts,” said Director Mihalik. “This new online system makes it faster and easier for Ohioans to apply for help — so they can get the support they need, when they need it most.”

Registration takes less than seven minutes, and can be completed in these easy steps:

Visit energyhelp.ohio.gov, and click “Log into the EA portal.”

Click “Create an OHID,” and follow the six-step account creation process.

Ensure account security by setting up multi-factor authentication.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Area Agency on Aging 3. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419.222.7723.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

Copies of their most recent energy bills.

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

Proof of disability (if applicable).

Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health.

Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) program who meet the above criteria may also be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, or central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

For more information about the Summer Crisis Program, and what is needed to apply, contact Area Agency on Aging 3 at 419.222.7723 . To be connected to your local Energy Assistance Provider visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or call 1.800.282.0880.