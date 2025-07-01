NSCC Foundation donation…

The Northwest State Board of Trustees met in regular session last week and a highlight of the meeting was the annual NCSS Foundation check presentation. This year’s check totaled $1,051,000, with the money designated for student scholarships, equipment, outreach programs and student support efforts. Pictured above from left to right are Robbin Wilcox (NSCC Executive Director-Foundation), Peter Beck (NSCC Foundation Board Chair), Katrina DeGroff (NSCC Board of Trustees Chair), and Dr. Todd Hernandez (NSCC President). Photo submitted