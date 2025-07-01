Van Wert Hospital now offering veterans program

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital now has a program for veterans. It provides recognition to veteran patients while also building bonds between them and OhioHealth associates who have also worn the uniform. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital has launched a new veterans program dedicated to honoring and supporting patients who have served in the United States military.

The program officially began on Tuesday and provides meaningful recognition to veteran patients while also building bonds between them and OhioHealth associates who have also worn the uniform.

As part of the program, each admitted veteran will receive a commemorative pin as a gesture of appreciation for their service and sacrifice. The hospital will also honor deceased veterans with a special flag-folding ceremony, thanks to dozens of American flags generously donated by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post.

What sets this initiative apart — is the personal connection between caregivers and those they serve.

Many of the associates leading who are the program are veterans themselves, including Jared Motycka, RN, nurse administrator and U.S. Army veteran. Motycka says it’s that shared military experience that allows for a deeper level of understanding and trust.

“[Patients] are probably a lot more willing to relay things to you that they might not with somebody else,” Motycka said. “And not just about potential combat service but even just getting out, getting back into the world. Even if you didn’t deploy overseas, it’s still a big adjustment to make. And I think that’s something everybody goes through.”

Motycka, who served from 2002–2006, is joined in this mission by several fellow OhioHealth associates who are also veterans: Bret Lewis, Jim Harvey, Darren Wainscott, Keith Allen, and Jody Chilton. Together, they will round on veteran patients, providing both clinical care and emotional support that reflects the camaraderie of military service.

Also playing an important role in the program are hospital volunteers, such as Robert Mohr, a Navy veteran who, as of this summer, has dedicated 25 years of service to Van Wert Hospital. He believes this program fills an important gap in recognizing the sacrifices veterans have made.

“Veterans don’t always get the recognition that they deserve,” Mohr said. “They made the decision to spend time defending their country. And their country is not just land, it’s people. Especially the people in Vietnam coming back — they did not get the recognition they deserved. It will be meaningful for their families. It’s a good effort.”

From welcoming veteran patients at the front doors to honoring their legacy at life’s end, this new program reflects a deep commitment by OhioHealth to serve those who have served.

“Caring for veterans goes beyond medicine,” said OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital Paula Stabler. “It’s about showing them that their sacrifices are seen, remembered, and valued.”

Van Wert Hospital is always looking to recruit more volunteers. To learn more about volunteering opportunities at the hospital, contact Emily Lichtenberger at Emily.Lichtenberger@ohiohealth.com.