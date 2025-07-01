Walkers named Grand Marshals of 2025 Lambert Days

Longtime Ohio City residents Don and Carolyn Walker will serve as Grand Marshals of the Lambert Day parade. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

OHIO CITY — The Village of Ohio City is proud to announce Don and Carolyn Walker as the 2025 Lambert Days Grand Marshals, honoring their deep roots in the community and decades of service and dedication to the town they’ve always called home.

Don Walker was born in 1948 on Richey Road before his family moved into the Crestview School District during his early school years. By the time he reached high school, the Walkers had returned to Liberty Township, where Don enrolled at Ohio City-Liberty. His parents, George and Edith Walker, were well-known in the area. Carolyn (Kline) Walker was born and raised in the heart of the Village and attended school alongside Don. She is the daughter of Frank “Shorty” and Vivian Glattli. Both Don and Carolyn graduated with the Ohio City-Liberty High School Class of 1966.

Shortly after their marriage, the couple began their life together in a modest trailer on Hoffman Street while Don pursued a degree in manufacturing engineering at Tri-State College. He was part of a co-op program that allowed him to work at Federal Mogul while attending school. Don would go on to dedicate 47 years to Federal Mogul before retiring in 2012. He dedicated many years to public service as a member of the Ohio City Board of Public Affairs, actively volunteered his time to support village initiatives, and served for decades as a volunteer for Lambert Days. He continues his civic involvement today as a member of the Ohio City Greenway Project’s “Warrior Trail” committee, a testament to his lifelong dedication to the betterment of the community.

Carolyn began her career at General Electric in Decatur, where she worked for 12 years before taking on a new role much closer to home — as a school cook at Ohio City-Liberty. She served in that capacity for 25 years, later finishing her career at Jefferson Elementary in Van Wert.

“I fed two generations of kids in Ohio City,” Carolyn said with a smile. “Even today, people still come up to me and call me the school cook.”

She is fondly remembered for her delicious baked goods, generously shared over the years during Lambert Days, as well as for the countless hours she devoted volunteering in the event’s kitchen — a reflection of her enduring commitment to community tradition and hospitality.

The Walkers raised three children — Kari (Jeff) Smith, Scott Walker, and Chad Walker. In 1972, shortly after Scott’s birth, they purchased the home they still reside in today. Their family has since grown to include 10 grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

“We love to watch our grandkids play sports,” Carolyn shared. “That’s what’s kept us going.”

This year, Don and Carolyn celebrate 58 years of marriage.

“It’s been the best two years of my life — I just have to decide which two,” Don said with a chuckle.

When asked about how Ohio City has changed over the years, the couple fondly recalled a bustling village full of life and activity.

“There was a restaurant, pool hall, two bars, a bakery, three barber shops, and even free movies at the park,” Don said.

He also remembered the car lot and the community spirit that surrounded it. Carolyn reminisced about shopping for penny candy at Beach’s grocery store, browsing Kent Blossom’s appliance store and Ash Hardware, and spending her weekly $1 allowance on the latest 45 rpm records at Spitler Appliance Store.

They spoke with nostalgia about Bear’s Buffing Shop.

“You could only see the whites of the boys’ eyes when they walked out of there,” Don joked — and remembered the nearby “Bear Field,” a small airstrip near the old slaughterhouse.

Carolyn also shared memories of her Uncle Dale Kline, known to many as the local butcher. Don and Carolyn Walker’s legacy is interwoven with the fabric of Ohio City’s history and Lambert Days. Their stories, laughter, and contributions represent the spirit of community that Lambert Days seeks to celebrate each year.

Lambert Days will be held July 17-20 in Ohio City.