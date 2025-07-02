AAA warns of possible trip hazards

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — As 61.6 million Americans plan to drive to their destinations for the Independence Day holiday, including 3.1 million Ohioans, AAA expects to rescue more than 18,000 drivers across the state.

“Dead batteries, flat tires, and lockouts will be the leading reasons AAA members will experience car trouble,” said Kevin Gore, battery technician, AAA Fleet Services.

Fortunately, most roadside trouble is avoidable. For vehicles of any age, old and new, AAA advises drivers make a good B-E-T to stay on the road by having a vehicle’s Battery, Engine and Tires checked before embarking on a summer excursion. Long trips coupled with hot weather places additional strain on vehicles and in some cases may accelerate a dormant issue.

The top three types of vehicle issues that could derail a road trip are:

Battery-related issues, including faulty starters or alternators. A battery on the brink of dying rarely warns a driver before it fails, but having a simple battery test will.

Engine cooling system failures, such as the radiator, thermostat or water pump or engine parts such as the timing belt, most prominently in vehicles age 10 years and older. Much like a battery, the components of the engine cooling system may fail without warning. Drivers should look for fluids such as coolant pooling underneath the vehicle when it is parked as an indication of an impending problem.

Tire damage severe enough to require repair or replacement. Drivers can minimize this risk by checking tread depth, tire pressure and whether their vehicle is equipped with a spare tire.

Breakdowns can put drivers and their passengers at risk, especially on busy interstate highways. At the first indication of a mechanical problem, drivers need to try to safely move their vehicle as far to the right, away from the lanes of travel, as possible. Then stay in the vehicle and call for help immediately. Remain in your vehicle until police or other help approaches your vehicle with further instructions.