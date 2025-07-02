Johnny W. Smith

Johnny W. Smith, 77, of Van Wert passed away Monday morning, June 30, 2025 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on January 30, 1948, in Illinois, the son of Charles and Arlene (Lang) Smith, who both preceded him in death.

Johnny Smith

Family survivors include his four children, Kent (Kitty) Smith of Steubenville, Karen (Jeff) Lautzenheiser of Van Wert, Ashley (Daniel) Brown of Athens, Ohio, and Megan (Vinnie) Romano of Huntertown, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Dr. Morgan Magowan, Daniel Magowan, Aydin “AJ” Lautzenheiser, Cora Brown, Claire Brown, Harper Smith and Luca Romano; three step-grandchildren, Josh Lautzenheiser, Kasey Adkins, and Danielle McClain; two brothers, Larry Smith of Colorado and Jim Smith of Kentland, Indiana; a sister, Joyce Pherson of Monticello, Indiana, and Johnny’s dog, Caddy.

Johnny started managing the Woods Golf Course in 1968, then owned and operated the course for 27 years. He was then the administrator of the Moose Lodge from several years. He was a member of the Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia, the Moose Lodge and the Van Wert Elks Lodge. He enjoyed traveling especially to Puerto Aventuras, Mexico,and was an avid Purdue Boilermaker fan.

There will be family graveside services at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert at a later date.

Memorials can be sent to Salem Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.