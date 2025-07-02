Rep. Klopfenstein recognized by group

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — In recognition of his steadfast support of the engineering profession, State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) was named Legislator of the Year by the Ohio Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE-Ohio) at the organization’s 147th Annual Meeting.

Roy Klopfenstein

Currently serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives, Rep. Klopfenstein represents the 82nd House District and chairs the House Agriculture Committee.

Over the past year, he has sponsored key legislation that directly impacts professional engineers and strengthens support for county engineers and local governments.

A lifelong farmer and former Paulding County Commissioner, Representative Klopfenstein brings practical experience, dedication, and a deep understanding of public service to his work.

According to a statement by NSPE-Ohio, his commitment to thoughtful legislation, regulatory oversight, and infrastructure investment has helped protect engineering licensure and promote public health, safety, and welfare.