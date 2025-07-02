VWFD puts new vehicle into service

By Chief Jon Jones/special to the VW independent

The Van Wert Fire Department has officially placed a new response vehicle, CAR 2, into service. This upgraded vehicle is a major step forward in helping our department respond more effectively to the growing number of emergency calls we handle each day.

Many in the community may have seen our previous CAR 2—a Ford Explorer—following ambulances through town. Often mistaken for the fire chief, this vehicle was actually driven by the on-duty officer. Referred to as a “chase car,” it provided flexibility when staffing was limited. Instead of being tied to the ambulance, the officer could respond separately, meet the crew on scene, or break off to handle a second call.

This is the Van Wert Fire Department’s newest vehicle, called CAR 2. Photos submitted

That need has only increased. Our department regularly responds to overlapping calls—sometimes two or three at once. With our current staffing levels, it’s essential that we’re able to assign personnel to multiple incidents simultaneously. While vehicles like CAR 2 help bridge the gap, the demand on our personnel continues to grow. As call volumes rise and the community expands, so does the need to invest not only in equipment but also in additional staffing to maintain the level of service our residents rely on.

The new CAR 2 is a Ford F-150, purchase through Statewide Ford and outfitted locally by Statewide Emergency Products, and we’re proud of the high-quality work they delivered. The truck gives us greater capacity to carry essential equipment, including specialized gear for school-related emergencies or active threat incidents. This added capability helps us better protect our schools, businesses, and neighborhoods.

The former CAR 2 has been reassigned as CAR 3 and will now serve as a support vehicle for our administrative captain, who oversees fire inspections, training, and other administrative duties. It will be used for community inspections, training visits, and educational outreach—and it remains fully equipped to respond to emergencies if needed. Repurposing this vehicle is a practical move that extends its usefulness while keeping it ready for frontline service.

Lastly, we kindly ask residents to stay alert when ambulances, fire trucks, or support vehicles like CAR 2 are responding through town. It’s common for multiple vehicles to respond to the same emergency, and CAR 2 often arrives alongside the ambulance. For your safety and ours, please yield to all emergency vehicles.

A heartfelt thank you to our Van Wert community for your continued support. Your trust, encouragement, and investment in public safety make advancements like this possible. The addition of the new CAR 2 and the reassignment of CAR 3 reflect our commitment to fast response, community safety, and the responsible use of every resource entrusted to our department.