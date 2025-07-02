Water main work…

This has become a somewhat familiar sight on N. Franklin St., at the intersection of E. Sycamore St. According to Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, workers are installing a new water main to replace the one in the street that has had numerous breaks. Motorists can expect periodic closures between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fleming said he’s hopeful work will be done by August 15, before school starts. In the meantime, drivers will need to detour around the affected area. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent