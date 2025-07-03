Linda Kay Hill

Linda Kay Hill, 73, passed away Tuesday morning, July 1, 2025, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

She was born on November 4, 1951, in Fort Wayne, to Maurice and Virginia (Thompson) Dawson, who both preceded her in death. On December 26, 1969, she married David Hill Sr., who survives.

Family survivors include her five children, David (Angela) Hill Jr. of Van Wert, Gregory (Betsy) Hill of Pelzer, South Carolina, Angela Pontius of Van Wert, Michael (Krista) Hill of Van Wert, and Rachael Hill of Van Wert; two sisters, Karen McIntosh of Convoy and Beth Heath of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by one grandchild, three unborn grandchildren and one unborn great-grandchild.

Linda was very much involved at Trinity Friends Church. She especially loved working in the food pantry, where she enjoyed all those she interacted with. Linda also loved spending time and taking her kids and family out.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Karla’s Kupboard at Trinity Friends Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

