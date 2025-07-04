Annual Democratic picnic scheduled

VW independent staff/submitted information

DEFIANCE – The Defiance County Democratic Party will sponsor its 14th annual NWO Democratic Picnic. The event, “Picnic with a Purpose,” will take place from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, July 12, UAW Local 211 Park, 2120 Baltimore St., Defiance.

“The NW OH Democratic Picnic is a great opportunity for community networking across several counties in northwest Ohio,” said Rebecca Kirkland, Chair of the Defiance County Democratic Party. “If anyone wants to get involved in local Democratic events, this is the place to meet and greet fellow Democrats, Progressives and Independents,”

Christopher Gibbs, an Ohio farmer and current Democratic Chair for Shelby County, is slated to speak. Gibbs worked for the USDA for 30 years, administering federal agricultural policy to farmers. After 20 years of service to the GOP, many as chairman, Gibbs left the party. He felt his values did not align with those of the MAGA movement. A prominent voice for rural democrats at the state and national level, he has been featured on CNN and in The NY Times.

Dr. Amy Acton will also be a speaker. Acton is running for Ohio governor in 2026. Governor Mike DeWine appointed Acton to serve as the Director of the Ohio Dept. of Public Health in 2019. She appeared alongside DeWine at many of his daily televised COVID-19 briefings. Since then, she has founded the Center for Human Kindness, whose mission is to inspire kind acts and social connection in the community. She also works with several non-profits to address issues such as food insecurity and homelessness.

Several local and regional organizations will have resource tables at the picnic to provide attendees with the education and tools necessary to become actively involved in causes related to: healthcare, labor, education, immigrant rights, environmental initiatives, women’s reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, homelessness, agriculture/farming, and veterans’ issues.

An assortment of food trucks will be available on-site. Attendees are also welcome to carry-in their own lunches. Entertainment will include kids’ games, a bouncy house, face painting, and live music from local artists.

The site is handicap accessible. The entry fee is $5 per person. Kids 12 and under are free. Attendees can register here or pay at the event.