Della K. Hauter

Della K. Hauter, 74, passed away Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on March 24, 1951, in Decatur, Indiana to Harold Franklin Sheets and Lillian Ruth (Swoveland) Sheets, who both preceded her in death. On September 27, 1969, Della married Sam Laurel Hauter and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2022.

Della Hauter

Della was a stay at home mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, reading, walking with her dogs, traveling, bingo and playing with her grandkids Della attended the First Baptist Church of Van Wert and was a graduate of Crestview High School.

She is survived by three children, Terrence (Kirsten) Hauter, Tony (Holli) Hauter and Tracy (Eugene) Ruger all of Van Wert; eight grandchildren, Anthony (Kala) Hauter, Kathryn Hauter, Kiley Wortman, Allison Hauter, Natalie Hauter, Jakob Hauter, Tyler (Lauren) Ruger, Nathan Ruger; three great grandchildren, Kaiden Hauter, Logan Hauter and Camden Ruger, and one brother, Mike (Marie) Sheets of Van Wert.

Della was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Samantha Grace Hauter.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert with John Rager officiating. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: the First Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.