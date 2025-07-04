New roundabout planned for 2029

VW independent staff

The State of Ohio has officially allocated $137.5 million in funding for 55 new traffic safety projects in 41 counties, including one in Van Wert County.

$4.4 million is coming from Ohio’s Highway Safety Improvement Program and has been earmarked for a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Van Wert Decatur Road in Van Wert. The project is currently scheduled for 2029.

The intersection, just outside the Van Wert city limits, has long been considered one of the more dangerous intersections in the county. A fatal crash occurred there in mid-June.