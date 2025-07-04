Retired teachers group hosting luncheon

Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association (VWARTA) will have a summer luncheon meeting and program at 12 p.m. Friday, July 11, at Willow Bend Country Club.

Members are encouraged to attend to hear updates from speaker Dr. Robin Rayfield, ORTA Executive Director, and/or other ORTA officers on the STRS pension system and the Ohio Retirement for Teachers Association response to recent legislation passed in Ohio’s budget bill that limit the voices of retired and active teachers in the decision-making process involving their retirement futures. VWARTA members are welcome to invite other interested retired educators as guests to this luncheon program.

The luncheon menu includes: BBQ chicken breast, twice-baked potatoes, southern green beans, fruit cup and sweet treat, along with coffee and iced tea. The meal cost is $13 and reservations must be made by 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 9. Meal reservations may be made by contacting Jean Minnig at 419.203.0642, or by email, jaminnig@hotmail.com.

The mission of the Ohio Retirement for Teachers Association (ORTA) is to advocate for Ohio’s active and retired educators in protecting their retirement benefits. ORTA also supports public education and for fairness to all students.

For more information about the local VWARTA Chapter or this meeting, you may contact Deb Kleinhenz at 419.203.2283.