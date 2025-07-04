Riedel raises $250K for Senate run

VW independent staff/submitted information

DEFIANCE — Ohio Senate candidate Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) has announced his campaign raised more than $250,000 ahead of the June 30 semi-annual campaign finance deadline. The total does not include any self-funding.

Craig Riedel

“I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support our campaign has received in just three short months,” said Riedel. “The 1st Senate District is one of the largest geographic districts in the state, encompassing all or parts of 10 counties. As a state representative, I worked hard to be present in our communities and accessible to my constituents; I will put in the same effort each day as the next Senator for this district. I am grateful to all those who have invested their hard-earned money in our campaign.”

Riedel became the first announced candidate for Ohio’s 1st Senate District in early April to replace term-limited Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon). Shortly after the announcement, State Representative James M. “Jim” Hoops declared his candidacy in the upcoming 2026 election. Hoops is currently serving his fourth and final full term in the Ohio House.

The 1st Senate District encompasses all or parts of 10 counties in northwest Ohio: all of Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Williams Counties, and part of Logan County. Riedel and his wife of 36 years, Danette, reside in Defiance. They have two children and three granddaughters. Riedel served as State Representative for the 82nd Ohio House District for six years. A civil engineer, he spent 27 years in the steel industry at Nucor Vulcraft Group.