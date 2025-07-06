2025 Convoy Community Days on tap

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy will be hopping this Friday and Saturday with this year’s edition of Convoy Community Days. Here is the full schedule of events.

Friday, July 11

Enjoy shopping and dining in downtown Convoy on Friday night and Saturday. Visit Cheers & Gears, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Daily Dose, Danny’s Food Mart, Gibson Barnyard BBQ, Harting Homesteaders, Local Slice Pizza & Pie, Rebel Bean Coffee, and Secret Garden Floral & Gifts.

4 p.m. – food trucks will be downtown, including Corny Brothers Popcorn, Flying Burrito, Tom’s Hot Dogs, 4H Shaved Ice, Ambers Sweet Treats, Meats A Movin.

The always popular Convoy Community Days parade will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Crestview Local Schools. VW independent file photo

5-8 p.m.– the annual car show under the wate tower, sponsored by Van Wert Freedom Cruise.

6 p.m. – Youth 8U & 10U baseball tournaments at the park. The concession stand will be open.

6:30-8:30 p.m. – SINGO Bingo by Own the Night Entertainment – Convoy Village Square. Free family friendly entertainment, win prizes, bring your friends, your chair, and a bingo marker.

8:30 p.m. — music by “HomeBy 10.” The band will perform lots of favorite music and there will be dancing in the Convoy Village Square.

Saturday, July 12

7-9 a.m. – The annual Convoy Fire & EMS Pancake & Sausage breakfast will start the day. There will be dine-in and carry out options.

8 a.m. – Youth 8U & 10U baseball tournaments will resume at the park. The concession stand will be open.

9 a.m. – Be Well pilates class at Convoy Methodist Church Call 419.605.3366 to reserve your spot.

10 a.m. – Food trucks downtown: Corny Brothers Popcorn, Flying Burrito, Tom’s Hot Dogs, 4H Shaved Ice, Ambers Sweet Treats, Meats A Movin, C-Town Wings.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – FFA Barnyard by the Crestview FFA in Kids Carnival Tent at the park

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Kids Carnival Tent at the park, featuring games, prizes, bounce houses & water slides.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Kids crafts in the Annex building 115 S Main St.

11 a.m. – Convoy Fire & EMS equipment display & Lifeflight helicopter landing at the park, plus touch a truck and other activities.

Starting at 11 a.m. – Entertainment at Convoy Village Square, with Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks at 11 a.m.; Brumback Library book trivia for the entire family at 11:45 a.m. with prizes given out; Griffin Waltmire will be sharing a variety of songs from 1-2 p.m. After the parade, sidewalk chalk art contest, with registration at the Convoy Village Square pavilion. At 5 p.m., Dancing in the Street, Country & Line Dancing will be offered, so come and learn some new dances. Prizes, sponsored by Doc’s in Delphos, will be awarded.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Market on Tully Street – Shopping opportunity downtown for your retail experience.

11 a.m. – registration begins for the cornhole tournament. The bags will fly at noon at Edgewood Park. The payout will be 100 percent and food and beverages will be available. Anyone with questions should contact Gary Schaadt at 419.203.5577.

12-2 p.m. –- “Pamper a Princess” in the Annex building, with sparkly hairdos, and face glitter. Wear your princess dress.

2 p.m. – The 2025 Convoy Community Days parade “The Little Town That Does Big Things” will travel from the school to park. The Grand Marshal will be Kathy Mollenkopf, who will soon retired as Crestview Local Schools superintendent. The parade line up will begin at 1 pm. at Crestview Schools. Call Brent at 419.605.7271 to get registered.

4 p.m. – it’s the “Finger Licking Chicken Dinner.” Dinner includes a half chicken, mac & cheese, green beans, bread, and lemonade or water at the Edgewood Park Building. Carryout will be available.

4 p.m. – the Village of Convoy Historical Society ice cream social will be sharing ice cream and cake for your enjoyment at the Edgewood Park Building.

6 p.m. – the first annual Bruce Gattshall Memorial Truck & Tractor Pull will be held at Edgewood Park. Check Facebook for more information.

7-9 p.m. – Convoy Lions Club Bingo at the park – bring a friend and your quarters and play a little B-I-N-G-O.

8 p.m. to midnight – it’s a street dance with “Hubie Ashcraft” on corner of N. Main St. and Franklin St. Intermission by Own the Night Entertainment with DJ Devin Siano.

10 p.m. – 2025 Convoy Community Days Fireworks finale by Magic in the Night.

The schedule is subject to change. CCC is sponsored by the Convoy Lions Club and Convoy Community Days.