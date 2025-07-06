Accident injures multiple people, shuts down U.S. 30

This is one of three vehicles involved in the U.S. 30 crash. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

VW independent staff

Four people were injured, three seriously, in a three vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Van Wert County’s Ridge Township late Sunday afternoon.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile post 16, not far from the Lincoln Highway exit shortly after 4 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2010 Toyota Corolla, driven by Lester A. Centeno Montenegro, 30, of Indianapolis, was eastbound on U.S. 30 when he crossed the median and went into the westbound lanes, striking a 2015 Ford Escape driven by Kelley Lenehan, 42 of Kalamazoo, Michigan, head on. After the initial impact the Toyota was then struck by a 2013 white Dodge Ram 2500, driven by Brandon Garrett, 21 of Murray, Kentucky, who was also westbound. All vehicles came to rest in the median.

Montenegro was transported to St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima with serious injuries. A rear passenger in his was lifeflighted from the scene by Mercy Health Lifeflight with serious injuries. Lenehan was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital with serious injuries, while Garrett was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Troopers said all three drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Fire and EMS, Middle Point Fire and EMS, Mercy Health Lifeflight,Van Wert CERT, 2A’s Towing, Jim Schmidt Towing and Gideon’s Towing.

The crash, which shut down the highway for nearly three hours, remains under investigation.