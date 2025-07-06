July 4 fireworks!
Fireworks lit up the sky above Van Wert High School Friday night. The annual show was provided by the Van Wert County Foundation. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 07/06/25 at 9:02 pm. FILED UNDER: News
Fireworks lit up the sky above Van Wert High School Friday night. The annual show was provided by the Van Wert County Foundation. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 07/06/25 at 9:02 pm. FILED UNDER: News
Copyright © 2010-2025 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC