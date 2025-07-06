List of July Chamber of Commerce events

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commere has a busy month in store. Here is a list events planned for July.

Ohio West Safety Council

Join the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce from 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday July 9, for the monthly meeting of the Ohio West Safety Council, sponsored by Eastman & Smith, Ltd. The Ohio West Safety Council is facilitated by the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce on behalf of the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation to provide safety training for the region. The meeting will takes place in the community lecture hall at Vantage Career Center. To learn more about the Safety Council click here.

A tour of the Van Wert County Courthouse is planned for this month. VW independent file photo

Chamber Golf Classic

The 2025 Chamber Golf Classic will be held at Hickory Sticks Golf Course on Wednesday July 16. Registration will open at 10 a.m. and with an 11 a.m. shotgun start, teams will indulge in the sport and camaraderie that marks this event. Dinner, provided by Black Angus Restaurant & Catering, will feature pulled pork sandwiches with sides of cole slaw, mac and cheese, and beans, complemented by lemonade, tea, and cookies. For more information and to register your team, click here.

Explore AI with Tomorrow’s Technology Today at Our Lunch & Learn event

Join the Chamber for a fascinating exploration of artificial intelligence at the next Lunch & Learn event, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, featuring Lisa Niekamp-Urwin from Tomorrow’s Technology Today. The session will be held in the lecture hall at Vantage Career Center. The lunch menu is still to be determined but the enriching conversation is guaranteed. The cost is $15 for Van Wert Chamber members $25 for non-members. To register click here.

Van Wert County Courthouse tour with Young Professionals of Van Wert County

It’s a chance to tour the iconic Van Wert County Courthouse from bottom to top with Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger. Space is limited so click here to register now. The Young Professionals of Van Wert County is sponsored by the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce. The goal of the group is to connect individuals under 40 who work or live in Van Wert County and are interested in professional development, community service, mentoring, and networking. The Young Professionals offers members access to other young professionals, community leaders, and businesses throughout Van Wert County.

Feel Good Fridays Concert Series collaboration with Van Wert Live

Join the Chamber in partnership with Van Wert Live to present DMTB, a celebration of the music of the Dave Matthews Band. DMTB is a time machine to a funky tea party in the 1990s, a boisterous time of tape trading, sing-alongs, and exploration into a new sonic landscape spearheaded by complex guitar riffs, soaring violin melodies, smooth sax lines, and explorative-explosive drumming. Head down to Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert on Friday July 25, with the music beginning at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a beer or seltzer offered by the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, and food offered by the Van Wert High School band parents.