Evelyn Joan Stetler

Evelyn Joan Stetler, 91, of Rockford, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, July 6, 2025, at The Gardens of Celina, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 5, 1934, in Celina, and was the daughter of Lawrence and Mabel (Now) Koontz, who both preceded her in death.

Evelyn Stetler

On September 8, 1964, she married Dicky Dean Stetler, who preceded her in death on October 2, 2010.

Evelyn was a graduate of Rockford High School. She retired from Huffy Manufacturing after working there for many years. She was a member of the Olive Branch Church of God. Evelyn enjoyed reading, crocheting, and doing puzzles. She also loved going on casino trips. But what she enjoyed the most was spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Steve (Peg) Snider of Celina, and Doug (Martha) Stetler of Rockford; two daughters, Pam (Greg) Kabanuk of Evansville, Wisconsin, and Lisa Hartsock of Van Wert; 14 grandchildren, and several great-grandchldren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by her sons, Dick Snider and Curt Snider; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Snider; her brother, Dwight Koontz, and her great grandson, Andrew “A. J.” Taylor.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at Ketcham Ripley Funeral Home, 111 W. First St., Rockford, with Pastor Tyler Watson officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, U.S. 33, Rockford. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Evelyn’s family requests, in lieu of flowers, you consider making a donation to either Olive Branch Church of God, Rockford or to Everheart Hospice, Greenville.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ketchamripley.com.