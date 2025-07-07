Flea Market and Trade Days approaching

VW independent staff/submitted information

WILLSHIRE — The Willshire Sportsman’s Club has announced it’s annual Flea Market and Trade Days, which will be held from dawn to dusk July 24-26. The Willshire Sportsman’s Club is located at 3385 Ohio 81, two miles east of Willshire. Bring the entire family—admission and parking are free.

There will be all types of flea market items, crafts, cement figures, tools, dog supplies, antiques, fishing, and hunting supplies. The vendor’s auction will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 26, and breakfast and concessions will be available.

No three-wheelers or four-wheelers are allowed except for the handicapped; and you must be 16 to drive a golf cart. Vendor spaces are available for $50 each. Check out the latest details and updates on the Willshire Sportsman’s Club Facebook page, like and share @WillshireSportsmansClub.

Willshire Sportsman’s Club is a non-profit organization that offers membership for $10 per year. Club meetings are every third Monday at 7:00 p.m. For details, contact Ron Schumm at 419.495.2730 or Dan Strader at 419.203.4557.