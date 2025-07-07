Gas prices drop; local prices well below state average

Gas at Lassus Handy Dandy was $2.67 Monday evening. Of Van Wert’s nine gas stations, eight came in below the statewide average of $2.83 per gallon for self-serve regular. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s a trend that all motorists can enjoy.

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 13.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Over the last two weeks, pump prices have dropped by an average of nearly 32 cents throughout Ohio.

Current prices in Ohio are 18.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand notably lower, 57.1 cents per gallon less than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.644 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.29 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

In Van Wert Monday evening, pump prices ranged from a low of $2.66 per gallon for self-serve regular at Pak-A-Sak Marathon on S. Shannon St., to a high of $3.19 per gallon at Tyler’s Short Stop on E. Main St.

The national average is down 1.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Nearly every state saw average gas prices decline for the second straight week, even as the nation celebrated July 4 with the lowest national average for Independence Day since 2020,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That downward momentum may continue, as OPEC’s weekend decision to boost production by a larger-than-expected 548,000 barrels per day in August adds further pressure to oil prices— potentially accelerating supply builds. If tensions in the Middle East remain contained and the Gulf is spared from major hurricanes, the odds are improving that the national average could dip below $3 per gallon later this summer, but in the meantime we could see the national average falling to its lowest summer level since the pandemic.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

July 7, 2024: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

July 7, 2023: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

July 7, 2022: $4.65/g (U.S. Average: $4.73/g)

July 7, 2021: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

July 7, 2020: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

July 7, 2019: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 7, 2018: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

July 7, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 7, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 7, 2015: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)