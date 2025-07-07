Labor Day 5K…

The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Jul. 7, 2025

The annual LifeWise 5K for Allen County is back again with more to offer than ever before. This family friendly event is a major fundraiser for eight area LifeWise Academies – Elida, Spencerville, Allen East, Bath, Columbus Grove, Shawnee and Delphos and Perry. This year’s event features a 5K race for all ages and a 1K Fun Run for ages 12 and under. The event, which will be held in Elida, is on Labor Day, Monday, September 1. The Fun Run will start at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 5K at 9 a.m.The entry fee is $24 for ages 17 and above and $14 for those 16 and under. The 1K run is only $5. (Registration prices rise August 4.) Participants are encouraged to select a “team” and start a fundraising page. To register, visit actslifewise5k.com. Photo submitted

