Labor Day 5K…

The annual LifeWise 5K for Allen County is back again with more to offer than ever before. This family friendly event is a major fundraiser for eight area LifeWise Academies – Elida, Spencerville, Allen East, Bath, Columbus Grove, Shawnee and Delphos and Perry. This year’s event features a 5K race for all ages and a 1K Fun Run for ages 12 and under. The event, which will be held in Elida, is on Labor Day, Monday, September 1. The Fun Run will start at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 5K at 9 a.m.The entry fee is $24 for ages 17 and above and $14 for those 16 and under. The 1K run is only $5. (Registration prices rise August 4.) Participants are encouraged to select a “team” and start a fundraising page. To register, visit actslifewise5k.com. Photo submitted