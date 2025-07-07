Local home sales well below Ohio average

VW independent staff/submitted information

Activity across the Ohio housing marketplace slowed slightly in May, as sales decreased 1.3 percent from the level reached during the month a year ago, according to Ohio REALTORS.

Home sales in May, 2025 reached 12,557, a 1.3 percent decrease from the 12,721 home sales recorded during the month a year ago. The average sales price across Ohio in May reached $313,733, a 2.7 percent increase from the $305,557 mark posted in May 2024.

Michelle Billings

“Ohio’s May home sales data shows signs of a normal, healthy market,” said Ohio REALTORS President Michelle Billings. “Home prices have stabilized, making the market more attractive to potential buyers, while remaining ahead of last year—signaling that homeownership continues to be an excellent investment. An Ohio REALTOR serves as a professional partner, guiding buyers and sellers through the intricate process of home buying and selling, to successfully achieve their housing goals.”

Around the state, 13 out of 14 markets experienced an increase in average sale price for the month compared to May 2024. In the West Central market, which consists of Allen, Hardin and Van Wert counties, May, 2025 home sales decreased by six percent, but the average sale price increased by nearly one percent, to $209,205, well below the statewide average.

During the first five months of the year, home sales activity is down 1.9 percent compared to January-May 2024. Year-to-date sales (January-May 2024) reached 49,280, down from the 50,229 homes sold a year ago.

The average sales price during the period this year is $294,401, a 4.9 percent increase from the $280,542 mark set a year ago.

Data provided to Ohio REALTORS by Multiple Listing Services includes residential closings for new and existing single-family homes and condominiums/co-ops.