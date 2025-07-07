Random Thoughts: Guardians, Reds, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around the Cleveland Guardians, the Cincinnati Reds, home field advantage, and the start of college football, sort of.

Cleveland Guardians

It’s been painful to watch the Cleveland Guardians as of late. Actually, it’s been difficult to watch for at least several weeks.

Cleveland went just 6-21 in June and entering Monday night, the Guardians were 0-10 in their last 10 games. After Sunday’s 7-2 loss to Detroit, Cleveland dropped to 40-48 overall and 15.5 games out of first in the Central Division. Oof.

Sadly, this is a team that has a handful (at best) of bona fide Major League players, with the rest mainly consisting of AAA players. I know many fans are screaming for the Dolan family (the owners) to shell out way more for payroll or sell the team.

Selling the team probably isn’t going to happen and yes, the team’s 2025 payroll (estimated to be $100 million) is low, fifth lowest in baseball, with only Pittsburgh ($87 million), the White Sox ($82 million), Tampa Bay Rays ($79 million) Athletics ($73 million) and Miami ($67 million) spending less.

Now, I’m not in the group that believes the highest or second highest payroll all but guarantees at least a World Series appearance. Just ask the Yankees (current No. 3 payroll, last World Series appearance: 2009), or the Mets (current No. 1 payroll, last World Series appearance: 2015). Yes, there’s the Dodgers (No. 2 payroll), but in some ways, they almost appear to be exception, not the rule. Yes, spending more money on quality players helps but again, it’s no guarantee.

Regardless, here’s hoping the Guardians can get back on the winning track.

Cincinnati Reds

Entering Monday night, the Reds stood at 46-44. I casually follow the Reds and I casually root for them (except when the play the Guardians). Generally, I want to see them do well. I’m curious though. Reds fans – what are your thoughts on this year’s team? Did you expect more or less? What do you like and not like?

Home field advantage

It’s been well publicized but it became official last week. The Cleveland Browns will move about 20 minutes away to the suburb of Brook Park. A new enclosed stadium (it’s not really a dome) will be built there and should be open in time for the 2029 season.

I’ve heard people complaining about the Browns losing weather induced home field advantage by moving to an indoor stadium. Of course, the inference is an advantage in snow games in December and January. Here’s the thing – what home field advantage? Since resuming play in 1999 at the current downtown stadium, Cleveland’s home record is 84-116-1.

In addition to that, the Browns have never hosted a playoff game at the current stadium. You read that right. I double checked – Cleveland qualified for the playoffs in 2002, 2020 and 2023, but none of those games were played at home. The last Browns home playoff game was in 1994, when the team played at old Municipal Stadium.

Perhaps the Browns will have better luck in their new home.

Big week

It’s a big week for many college football fans. The season is starting this week, sort of.

To the delight of fans, it’s the week EA Sports releases the College Football 26 video game. The game was brought back last year after a 10-plus year hiatus and apparently, it proved to be wildly popular. In fact, it was reported to be the top selling sports video game ever. Not bad for a company that has produced Madden Football video games since the 1990s.

Judging by online chatter, this game should be just as successful, if not more so. My first football game was Atari Football (yes, I’m old) and I still think Tecmo Super Bowl is the great football game ever.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.