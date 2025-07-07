Real estate transfers 6/30-7/4/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place from June 30-July 4, 2025.

Seir Rental LLC to Otter West LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 3493.

Crius Property Group LLC to William J. Ladd, Van Wert inlots, lot 597.

Robert J. Breese, Linda K. Breese to Gregory J. Breese, Van Wert inlots, lot 921; lot 1035.

VW Properties LLC to Samantha E. Sherman, Reece Brigner, Kenneth C. Sherman, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 45.

Agnes A. Miller, Gary R. Miller, Mark Miller, Erika M. Miller, Erika M. Volker, Morgan D. Warnecke, Austin T. Miller, Austin W. Miller, Logan T. Miller, Agnes A. Miller ATTY, Dennis R. Miller ATTY, Patricia Miller, Mark A. Miller, Linda Miller, Ben Warnecke, Ericca Miller, Jay Volker to Connor M. Stechschulte, Greta K. Fitch, Delphos inlots, lot 940.

Estate of Larry G. Edwards, Estate of Larry G. Edwards EX, Christian J. Edwards EX., Bruce Feasy, Diana L. Feasby, a portion of Section 23 in Tully Township.

Chade Rutledge, Kiersten Crosby to Edward P. Fritz, Delphos inlots, lot 727.

Rahrig Farms Priddy Road LLC to Chad Geier, Jennifer Geier, a portion of Section 1 in York Township.

Timothy Friemoth, Shae Friemoth, Shae Wortman, Melissa K. Friemoth, Jacob Wortman, Timothy Friemotoh to Quintin Andrew Miller, Emma Mueller, Van Wert inlots, lot 3205.

Cole J. Harting, Kathryn Laudick Harting to Kyle Profit, Taylor Profit, Van Wert inlots, lot 3570; lot 3571.

Gary Lee Rusk, Jared Rusk, Victoria G. Rusk to Gary Lee Rusk, Pamela Jewel, Jared Rusk, Scott outlots, lot 13.

Estate of Barry L. Carroll to Roxie M. Carroll, Roxie M. Darst, Van Wert inlots, lot 479.

Jacob L S Wickey, Irene Wickey, Irene S. Wickey to Martin W. Wickey, Lisa D. Wickey, a portion of Section 31 in Harrison Township.

Charles G. Witten, Jennifer M. Witten to Liberty Street Rentals LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 2511.