Smooth vibes coming to Fountain Park

By Quincy Thompson

Get ready to set sail on a smooth musical voyage as Thurston Howell, the ultimate Yacht Rock tribute band, docks at the Feel Good Friday stage at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, July 11. It’s the band’s first-ever appearance in Van Wert, and they’re bringing a wave of nostalgia, style, and groove that’s guaranteed to have the crowd swaying and singing along from the first note.

For those unfamiliar with the Yacht Rock genre, Thurston Howell describes their sound as: “The smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s, evoking images of palm trees, the surf and sand, champagne on the deck, and all the flamingos you can handle!”

Get ready for the Yacht Rock effect this Friday night. Photos submitted

Yacht Rock, characterized by breezy melodies, lush harmonies, and soft rock gold, has surged back into popularity thanks to major film soundtracks and retro revival trends. It’s music that feels like summer—and Thurston Howell makes sure the vibe stays high tide all night long.

Their setlist includes crowd-pleasing classics that light up the dance floor every time.

“Honestly, it’s either Escape (The Piña Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes or Dancing in the Moonlight by Toploader,” the band shared. “Something about those songs gets the audience up and dancing!”

And don’t be surprised if plush flamingos fly through the air. Yes, really.

“You should expect to dance. It is inevitable. It’s not possible to sit still when you hear this music,” they explained. “Also, we may shoot small plush flamingos at you, so keep your head up!”

Having sold out iconic venues like The State Theatre in Falls Church, Virginia, Thurston Howell knows how to captivate a crowd.

“We’ve sold it out twice, and are planning for a third time in August,” they said. “But we also can’t wait to come to Van Wert for our first time ever!”

Expect them to don full captain regalia—outfits that help them channel the spirit of SiriusXM Yacht Rock Radio with flair and tongue-in-cheek charm. So, whether you’re a yacht rock devotee or just someone in need of a little smooth, sunny fun, grab your lawn chair, channel your inner captain, and prepare to cruise into a night of velvet vocals, groovy vibes, and just maybe… a flying flamingo or two.