State clarifies Ohio home fireworks law

VW independent staff

For home fireworks displays, was this past weekend, July 5-6, considered the final permissible period or is it this weekend, July 12-13?

Ohio law states home fireworks displays are allowed from 4-11 p.m. July 3, 4 and 5 and the weekend immediately after July 4. According to Ohio Fire Marshal Public Information Officer Jarrod Clay, since July 4 was on a Friday this year, July 5-6 counted as the weekend immediately after the Independence Day holiday.

The next holiday for legal home fireworks is Labor Day weekend.

Clay noted the penalty for discharging consumer fireworks on dates or times that are not approved is a first degree misdemeanor, punishable by a $1,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail.