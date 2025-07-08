The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Jul. 8, 2025

COA receives donation…

The Van Wert County Council on Aging would like to express its deepest gratitude to North Union Church for its generous donation. This contribution is a testament to North Union Church’s steadfast and long-time support of the COA. Heather Riggenbach, administrative assistant at the Van Wert County Council on Aging (left) accepts a donation check from Del Free, event manager of the 127 Yard Sale at North Union Church. The Council on Aging is a 501c3 charitable organization and a United Way member agency. Photo submitted

POSTED: 07/08/25 at 8:38 pm. FILED UNDER: News