COA receives donation…

The Van Wert County Council on Aging would like to express its deepest gratitude to North Union Church for its generous donation. This contribution is a testament to North Union Church’s steadfast and long-time support of the COA. Heather Riggenbach, administrative assistant at the Van Wert County Council on Aging (left) accepts a donation check from Del Free, event manager of the 127 Yard Sale at North Union Church. The Council on Aging is a 501c3 charitable organization and a United Way member agency. Photo submitted