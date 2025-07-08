OSHP releases holiday traffic statistics

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 10 people lost their lives in 10 traffic crashes during the July 4 reporting period, which began at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, July 3, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 6.

None of the fatal crashes occurred in northwest Ohio.

In seven of the fatalities in which safety belts were available, six were unbelted (86 percent). Ohio’s safety belt law remains a secondary violation, however, troopers continued to have zero tolerance during the holiday reporting period when motorists were stopped for other violations and were found not wearing their safety belt. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers issued 2,286 safety belt and child safety seat citations.

Troopers also made 404 arrests for impaired driving and 73 for drug-related charges. The Patrol responded to 482 crashes and made 30,403 traffic contacts in total. Troopers also provided assistance to 2,012 motorists.