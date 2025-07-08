Two big sales, sales tax holiday to run simultaneously

The 127 Yard Sale and the Lincoln Highway Buy-Way Sale will be held at the same time this year. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

If you’re a bargain hunter, the early part of August will be to your liking.

Two popular sales that stretch through multiple states and run through Van Wert County will take place at the same time this year, along with Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday.

The 21st annual Lincoln Highway “Buy-Way” Yard Sale will take place August 7-9 and will go right through Van Wert County. According to the website ohiotraveler.com, the sale aligns with the older sections of U.S. 30 through Ohio and the country, including Indiana. It spans Convoy to East Liverpool and every Lincoln Highway community in Ohio. More than 1,000 yard sales were counted in Ohio alone last year.

The 127 Yard Sale is scheduled for four days, August 7-10. It spans six states north to south – Michigan, Ohio (Including Paulding, Van Wert and Mercer counties), Kentucky, Tennesee, Alabama and Georgia. It traditionally begins the on the first Thursday of August. It’s a total of 690 miles along U.S. 127 and is billed as the “World’s Longest Yard Sale.” It began in 1987 and spanned just two states, from Covington, Kentucky, to Chattanooga, Tennesee. Over the years, it extended into its present form.

In most years, the two sales have run on separate, back-to-back weekends.

Before, during and after both of those sales, Ohio’s annual Expanded Sales Tax Holiday will take place. The 2025 Sales Tax Holiday will run for two full weeks, beginning at 12 a.m. Friday, August 1, and ending at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, August 14. While sales tax generally isn’t charged at yard or garage sales, it will offer another chance for shoppers to save some money.

Last year, Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly expanded the Sales Tax Holiday to include more items and run for a longer period. Instead of the usual three days, it lasted ten days and was expanded to include a wide range of items up to $500, instead of just school supplies.

During the two week period, shoppers will be able to make qualifying purchases both in-store and online without paying state sales tax. The tax exemption does not apply to services or to purchases motor vehicles, watercraft, outboard motors, alcohol, tobacco, vapor products, or any item containing marijuana.