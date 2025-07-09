AEP must file tariffs for data centers

Submitted information

COLUMBUS – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) on Wednesday issued an order directing AEP Ohio to file new tariffs applying to data centers. The Commission adopted a settlement agreement reached by AEP Ohio, PUCO staff, Ohio Consumers’ Counsel (OCC) and others.

“The order represents a well-balanced package that safeguards non-data center customers on an industrial and residential level while establishing a dependable and reasonable environment for data centers to continue to thrive within Ohio,” stated PUCO Chair Jenifer French.

The Commission recognized AEP Ohio is faced with unpreceded load growth that requires it to construct significant electric transmission infrastructure to serve data center customers in its territory. In its order, the Commission noted the settlement safeguards other non-data center customers from cost-shifting risks of underused investments made to serve Ohio’s growing data center industry.

AEP Ohio is ordered to file updated tariffs and lift its moratorium on connecting new data centers as soon as possible.

Case Background

On May 14, 2024 AEP Ohio filed an application requesting new tariffs related to data center customers.

On October 10, 2024, a settlement agreement was filed by Microsoft, Data Center Coalition, Amazon Data Services, Google, Sidecat, Constellation Energy, Enchanted Rock, Interstate Gas Supply, Ohio Blockchain Council, Ohio Energy Leadership Council, Ohio Manufacturers’ Association Energy Group, One Power and the Retail Energy Supply Association.

On October 23, 2024, a separate settlement agreement was filed by AEP Ohio, PUCO staff, Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, Ohio Energy Group, Walmart and Ohio Partners for Affordable Energy.

An evidentiary hearing took place in December 2024 and January 2025. A public hearing was held in Columbus on January 3, 2025.