Arraignments, other hearings take place

VW independent staff

Seven defendants were arraigned on various felony and misdemeanor charges between Thursday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 9. The hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, with Judge Martin D. Burchfield presiding.

Arraignments

Jeffrey Kallas, 24, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 30.

Todd Baker, 42, of Richwood, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, both fourth degree felonies. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 23.

Scotty Saylor, 42, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to three counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, all third degree felonies; aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree; possession of heroin, a fourth degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl related compound, also a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 30.

Brandon Zuppardo, 37, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fifth degree felony, and aggravated menacing, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. August 6.

Gunner Faterkowski, 19, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. August 13.

Vicente Carrillo, 19, of Decatur, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 30.

Storm McGinnis, 34, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. McGinnis was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. August 6.

Aaron Deanda, 37, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third degree felony, and strangulation, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim;. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. August 6.

Bond/intervention in lieu violations

James A.L. Vibbert, 28, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and intervention in lieu by failing a drug screen and having additional police interaction. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $50,000 cash and scheduled sentencing set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 30.

Sarah Allen, 44, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by failing a drug screen. Court set new bond at $10,000 cash. A further hearing to be scheduled following a competency evaluation.

Change of plea

Courtney Thomas, 31 of, Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to attempted corrupting another with drugs, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. August 27.