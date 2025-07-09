Lambert Days donation…

The Ohio City Park Association/Lambert Days Committee extends a heartfelt thank you to David and Kelly Williams for their generous sponsorship of the kids inflatables and games at this year’s Lambert Days, July 17-20. Because of their support, all children can enjoy the inflatables and games absolutely free, which helps make the celebration more fun and accessible for everyone in the community. Pictured from left to right are David Williams, Brenda Weaver and Jason Parrish. Photo submitted